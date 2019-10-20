Police arrest murder suspect following SWAT standoff in northeast El Paso

A SWAT standoff has come to an end in northeast El Paso after the suspect surrendered to police Saturday night.

Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson with EPPD said police arrested a male in his early teens with no incident.

According to police, the suspect in custody is believed to be in connection to the murder earlier Saturday morning on Truman Ave. in Central El Paso where the suspect shot four people, killing one male in his teens to early twenties.

Police and SWAT teams were called to a home on the 3400 block of McConnell Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a man barricaded himself in the home before finally coming out of the home just before 10 p.m.

The Crimes Against Persons unit as well as the Gang Unit participated in the investigation.

As KTSM previously reported, around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday police responded to shots fired call on Truman Ave.

This is a developing story.