SWAT situation cleared in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Las Cruces, a man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home, prompting the SWAT Team to respond.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. today, on Dona Ana Road and the area of Webb Road.

Investigators say this all started as police investigated a suspected domestic incident.

According to police, 36-year-old Leo Leroy Robledo, was taken into custody and is facing several charges including Criminal Damage to Property and Battery on a Household Member.

Police say Robledo was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and will be booked into the County Jail once he is released.

