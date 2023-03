EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Bomb squad unit is responding to a suspicious item call at the Walmart located at 5631 Dyer.

Out of an abundance of caution, the store is evacuating. No other information is available currently.

Credit: Ruben Espinoza – KTSM

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.