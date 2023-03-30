EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Enforcement and Removal Operations, better known by its acronym ERO, delivered Noe Rosas Soto, 33, to Mexican authorities at the top of the Paso Del Norte port of entry on March 29.

Rosas, wanted in Mexico for a deadly shooting in Guerrero reported February 9, had been sent to Mexico in 2013 and 2015 after being convicted in the United States. The ERO office in Portland, Oregon, arrested Rosas Soto on February 16, 2023, on a coordinated effort with the El Paso Office.

“The arrest and removal of this fugitive back to Mexico is a testament of the ongoing cooperation between ICE and our Mexican counterparts,” said Mary De Anda, field office director for ERO El Paso. “Violent criminals, who flee to the United States believing they can evade justice, are mistaken and will find no refuge here,” she said.

Rosas Soto is one of over 40,000 noncitizens with criminal histories who have been arrested in the U.S. in the last fourteen months.