Suspect wanted for fatally shooting Las Cruces man

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is searching for a suspect after a 30-year-old Las Cruces man was shot and killed Tuesday.

LCPD responded Tuesday to a report of a gunshot victim along the 200 block of Desert Rose Court. When they arrived, officers found Carlos Ruiz – with at least one gunshot wound – and began to administer first aid.

The Las Cruces Fire Department also responded to provide life-saving measures, however Ruiz died at the scene, according to the release from police.

Through the investigation, Tyler Williams, 26, has been identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Williams is approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with a thin build, Detective Frank Torres said.

Williams was last seen leaving the crime scene in an older model, two-tone Ford Explorer with New Mexico tags that says “BACK70”.

As he is considered armed and dangerous, the public is cautioned not to approach Williams or the suspect vehicle if seen and to call 911.

