Suspect in NMSP officer’s death had an extensive criminal history

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM/KRQE)– Than man suspected of killing a New Mexico State Police officer had an extensive criminal history, including drug charges, according to authorities.

NMSP identified as Omar Felix Cueva, 39, as the man who shot and killed Officer Darian Jarrott Thursday afternoon an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Deming.

During a news conference Thursday night, New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton spoke of Cueva’s criminal past and said he was on his way to a drug deal.

“He had a violent criminal history,” Thornton said. “Nothing was located here in the state of New Mexico, but he does have a violent criminal history to include drug trafficking and some other charges that would rise to the felony level.”

NMSP told KTSM Cueva had an extensive drug history in California:

06/1994 Vandalism

06/2000 Possession of a controlled substance

09/2001 Possession of Controlled substance

10/2002 Importation of a controlled substance

4/2004 Importation of Cocaine

8/2006 Fictitious Check, False check, Burglary

3/2007 Probation Violation

3/2008 Import of a controlled substance

9/2010 Possession with intent of Crystal Meth or ICE

KTSM’s sister station KRQE News 13 in Albuquerque has uncovered multiple federal court records showing 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva pleaded guilty to charges in drug cases in 2002 and 2010.

Cueva’s criminal history happened mainly in California. New Mexico State Police provided a mugshot of Cueva indicating he was arrested by the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office at some point in 2008.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Cueva was released from federal custody in August 2019. State Police said Thursday night they believe Cueva lived in the Deming-area and was driving to Las Cruces Thursday with the intention of either buying or selling drugs.

Officer Darian Jarrott was assisting Homeland Security Investigations when he pulled over Cueva, according to NMSP. That’s when investigators said Cueva shot and killed Jarrott.

“He was conducting a traffic stop, we are aware of that,” Chief Thornton said. “As far as the investigation and what exactly occurred, we’re still sifting through that and trying to figure out exactly what happened, but it was a traffic stop (Jarrott) was on.”

Cueva then lead police on a pursuit that ended on I-10 in Las Cruces. A Las Cruces police officer used a PIT maneuver to stop a white truck driven by the suspect. In witness video obtained by KTSM, it appears to show Cueva exiting the vehicle and opening fire at police once his truck was stopped. Officers returned fire on Cueva and he was killed.