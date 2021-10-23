Suspect in custody after ‘shots fired’ call at eastside apartment complex; Second incident at location in 12 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to a second shooting at an east El Paso Apartment complex that happened mid-morning on Saturday.

According to the EPPD, at 11:10 a.m., officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center responded to a call of a person shooting at the La Estancia Apartment complex.

As a result of the call, nearby Sunmount Drive was closed to recover evidence of the shooting. Investigators from the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Officers found that the incident stemmed from a family violence incident involving a 23-year-old-female and a 26-year old suspect.

“Moments before the shooting, the 23-year-old victim went to a couple at a neighboring apartment to ask for help. She alleged that she had been assaulted by the suspect. During this time, the suspect produced a handgun and shot towards the male victim…no injuries were reported in this shooting.” El Paso Police Department

EPPD officials say the suspect was detained by Gang Investigators, at his work along the 6100 block Gateway West.

This was the second call involving gunfire at the complex, in a little over 12 hours. In the other case two women were not seriously injured in the non-related incident.

Police add that his case is actively under investigation, and the suspect has not been formally charged. Once the suspect is booked additional information will be made available

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.