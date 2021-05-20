Suspect in bar murder claims he stopped victim from beating his wife: affidavit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A suspect accused of pinning a married couple against a bar business says he stopped the victims from fighting before the collision.

Donovan Paul Byers, 27, says a married couple he is accused of pinning with a red Mustang convertible were fighting during a night out at Adrian’s Cocktail Lounge at 3400 Gateway Blvd. East, according to a police document.

Shortly after seeing news of the incident, Byers turned himself into police at their headquarters in Central El Paso wanting to tell his side of the story. He voluntarily gave a statement claiming he observed Adrian Samuel Linton “possibly” hitting Cecilia Chavez at the cocktail lounge.

“The defendant state that he separated the subjects from fighting,” the document states. “The defendant explained that victim Linton pushed him away and the defendant began wrestling with victim Linton.”

It’s unclear if Byers and Linton fought outside or inside of the establishment.

The police document explains Byers’ wife, broke up the fight and the two separated. He walked toward his vehicle, away from Linton, which was stopped in the middle of Luna Street.

“The defendant explained that he drove his vehicle placing the vehicle in reverse, revving the engine causing the tires to spin out,” the document reads. “The defendant stated that the vehicle jumped up on the curb striking the business. The defendant fled the scene at a high rate of speed.”

Byers told police “that he had no knowledge that he struck or injured any person.”

He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after police say he pinned the married couple against a wall with his vehicle. Linton has died from his injuries and Chavez is expected to recover from her injuries.

