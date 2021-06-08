Suspect charged $2,500 on own business from stolen credit card after EPTX brawl, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Christopher Turner, the owner of a clothing business, is accused of charging $2,500 on his own business with the credit card of a victim from a brawl outside of an East El Paso bar.

Turner, 33, allegedly took a Discover credit card of Jose Campuzano, 36, who sustained severe injuries during an altercation at the EPTX Bar on the 1500 block of George Dieter in Mid-March. Police say Turner spent $2,500 on a business called Costly Clothing after the fight and made several other expenses.

He is also accused of charging $23 at EPTX after taking the card and $8 at McDonalds on Zaragoza Rd. the night of the fight. .

Turner’s Facebook page shows he is the owner of the clothing line, which offers custom shirts. Police say they matched his identity by looking at purchasing records, reviewing surveillance video and being matched in a line-up.

He faces charges of credit card abuse and is jailed on a $5,000.

Police affidavits, obtained by KTSM 9 News, say several individuals were involved in the fight outside the East Side bar and that brass knuckles were used against a victim.

Joe Newberry, a second victim, told police he was knocked unconscious and a gold necklace was removed from his person. Police say a review of video shows Khalil Mann, 25, striking Newberry several times in the face as he was on the floor.

The documents claim Jovani Salas, 19, approached Newberry while he was lying on the ground. Police allege Salas removed Newberry’s gold chain and tucked it into his pants pocket. He then proceeded to gloat on a recording, police say.

“It should be noted that the defendant (Salas) is a documented gang member,” police wrote.

A review of El Paso County records shows Salas had previous arrests with assault causes family violence and robbery.

Salas faces a charge of organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery. He is jailed on a $500,000 bond. Khalil Mann faces an aggravated robbery charge and is jailed with a $500,000 bond.

