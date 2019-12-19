Suspect accused of causing deadly Sunland Park fire in 2018 denied bond

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – One of the suspects accused of intentionally lighting a mobile home on fire in Sunland Park that killed an 8-year-old girl was denied bond on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s bond hearing, lawyers for Juan Carlos Holguin tried to negotiate with the judge to grant him bail saying he could live with his father and sister-in-law in Santa Teresa, but the judge denied the request until the trial.

The judge stated during the hearing that Holguin is a danger to the community.

The alleged crime took place in Dec. 2018.

Authorities said Holguin intentionally lit a mobile home on fire and was aware that there were people and children inside.

8-year-old Marisa Muños was killed in the fire.

On Wednesday, Marisa’s family said they were satisfied with the judge’s decision.

“It could have been unfortunate if he had been released,” said Roxanne Garcia McElmell, the New Mexico Prosecutor Spokesperson. “Fortunately, the judge denied the request and he will remain detained. We are only looking for justice for the victims especially for Marisa Muños.”

The trial for Juan Carlos Holguin is expected to take place in April of 2020.