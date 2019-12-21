Surveillance operation leads to narcotic arrest in far Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested an El Paso man on drug charges.

Adrian Martinez, 32, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Authorities charged him with two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, and four counts of drug possession.

On Dec. 5, investigators conducted a surveillance operation at a home located in the 11000 block of Mesquite Lake Ln. in far Northeast El Paso.

Then, on Dec. 18, authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered a large number of various narcotics and a large amount of cash from narcotics sales, sheriff officials said.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

His bond totaled $441,500.