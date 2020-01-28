Surveillance of semi veering off the interstate, closing traffic on both sides in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A traffic alert came to us this evening out of Las Cruces after New Mexico State Police say a semi veered off the interstate, closing traffic on both sides.

This happened on Avenida de Mesilla, where the incident was caught on surveillance video from the Rodeway Inn and Suites.

Officials say the closure lasted about an hour while emergency crews investigated the crash and rescued the driver.

New Mexico State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling east when it suddenly struck a camera light pole along the I-10 median.

This happened around 11 a.m. this morning and roads remained closed for a little over an hour.

Investigators say the driver was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.