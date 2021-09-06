Surge in COVID-19 cases expected as travel increases over Labor Day Weekend

NEW YORK CITY – JULY 02: People move through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City. Following a year that saw the airline and travel industries lose billions of dollars due to the pandemic, Americans are traveling again with officials warning travelers […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travel may mean a more significant spread of COVID-19 after Labor Day Weekend.

The U.S. surpassed 40-million COVID-19 cases on Monday and 650,000 related deaths. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hospitalizations for children and teens increased five-times due to COVID-19 infections.

Arrivalist, a company that tracks travel data, says nearly 43-million people are expected to have traveled during the three-day weekend. The travel data has some health officials concerned about what the impacts will be to communities across the country.

Health officials in El Paso say positive cases are also rising among teens as the numbers have tripled over the last three weeks.

The spread has prompted some travelers to postpone their trips Some are also saying they are being more cautious because of the more contagious Delta variant.

“Why wouldn’t you be? It’s serious,” Edward Rouse, who is traveling said. “It’s more contagious than the last version. It’s reason to be concerned.”

