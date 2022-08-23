EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Supreme Laundry Cleaners and the UTEP Career Center are teaming up to help students dress for success.

The UTEP Career Closet provides professional clothing to students for interviews, networking events and other occasions. The clothing is provided at no cost.

Clothing available to students includes suits, blazers, skirts, button-down shirts and more.

Students can check out the clothing items for up to seven days. There is no limit to the number of times you can check-out items per fall or spring semesters.

However, before returning the clothing items, the student must have the items dry cleaned.

Supreme Laundry Cleaners is offering students who take advantage of the UTEP Career Closet free dry-cleaning service at its Kern Place Supreme location, 2715 N Stanton St., near UTEP.

“Our partnership aims to make this important career step less stressful for the students and help them land their dream job or internship,” said Brett Goldberg, Vice President of Supreme Laundry and Cleaners.

