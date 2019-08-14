Superintendent Greg Ewing will resign from Las Cruces Public Schools

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, Dr. Greg Ewing turned in his resignation as superintendent to the school board of Las Cruces Public Schools .

The school board unanimously accepted Ewing’s resignation who’s had the position since late 2016.

Last week, the school board approved a $6,000 raise which placed his annual salary at $186,000.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, the board went into an executive session to discuss their options.

Afterwards, the school board decided to place Dr. Ewing on administrative leave with pay until September 9th.

The board also decided to have the board president and legal counsel authority to deal with potential litigation.

Dr. Steven Sanchez has been appointed as the interim superintendent.