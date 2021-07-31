Sunland Park to enhance water tower and city limit signs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of Sunland Park will receive assistance from New Mexico MainStreet for a community development project that will enhance its water tower and city limit signs.

As part of NMMS’ Frontier & Native American Communities and Urban Neighborhood Commerical Corridor initiatives, Sunland Park will received resources and technical assistance for branding and promotion services for city limit signs and for the water tower.

The project was one of 10 chosen throughout the state and represents the enhancement of the community’s economic environment.

“New Mexico MainStreet’s Community Economic Development Initiatives make a positive impact on local communities, support rural communities and engage local partners to complete innovative projects,” said Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes.

The Southern New Mexico city is looking for ways to up its visibility and economic opportunities. Earlier this week, Sunland Park officials told BorderReport that they have been lobbying for a border crossing into Mexico. The $80 million project is undergoing review by various agencies. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said that presidential permit requests have been submitted in Washington, D.C., and Mexico City.

