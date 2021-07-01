Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino ready to resume to normal as New Mexico drops COVID-19 restrictions

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM)– Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is open 100 percent along with other New Mexico businesses for the first time in over a year after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state met its goals to reach 60 percent of eligible residents to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jaci Marx, the Executive Director of Marketing for the casino, said the casino can now allow guests to use all slot machines, smoking in designated areas can resume, plexiglass is removed and live music is returning this weekend.

“It’s not just the guests but our employees are also excited to come back,” Marx said.

El Paso, which is in Texas, has been fully reopened for months ahead of New Mexico. Marx said it has been challenging to regulate guests coming from two different states with two different protocols in place at the same time.

“I think its just the normal challenges that every business has had to go through, 6 feet apart, whether that be taking temperatures when they came into the property,” Marx.

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino will continue following CDC recommendations such as sanitizing machines and areas and providing hand sanitizing stations.