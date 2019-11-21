Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino hosting job fair on Friday

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino will host a security officer job fair on Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

The event will be held at Ventana’s Restaurant inside the casino which is located at 1200 Futurity Drive in Sunland Park.

Organizers of the event are asking applicants to bring copies of their resumes and to dress appropriately as interviews will be held on the spot.

Drug testing will also be done on the same day a job offer is made.

“We’re looking to fill quite a few seasonal security jobs on Friday,” said Director of Human Resources, Dora Vasquez. “We want candidates to know that there are plenty of growth opportunities and that they will be given the chance to secure permanent employment in the future as well. We’re always hiring great new people.”

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about these new employment opportunities at the job fair.

More info is available at www.sunland-park.com