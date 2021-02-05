Sunland Park police searching for missing woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Margarita Paz, 52, is a Hispanic female, 4-feet, 5-inches tall, 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving 117 4th St. in Sunland Park, wearing blue pants, white shoes and a white sweater.

Paz is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding Paz’s whereabouts is asked to call SPPD at (575) 589-6600.