Sunland Park police searching for missing woman

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Margarita Paz, 52, is a Hispanic female, 4-feet, 5-inches tall, 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving 117 4th St. in Sunland Park, wearing blue pants, white shoes and a white sweater.

Paz is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding Paz’s whereabouts is asked to call SPPD at (575) 589-6600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

NMSP Chief shares thoughts on slain officer Darian Jarrott

El Paso Curbs

KTSM 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

Professional photography during pandemic

Jerry Armstrong dies at age 76

DEA Tip of Week: Ways to Decline a Drug Offer

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link