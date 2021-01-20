Sunland Park man who sold piece of land for private border wall, pleased with pardons

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) — A privately built and funded border barrier stands tall in Sunland Park, N.M., right behind the business of Borderland resident Jeff Allen.

The barrier was paid for by the $25 million raised by donors and built by “We Build The Wall.” The organizer, Steve Bannon, was arrested last year for allegedly pocketing $1 million of donor money.

On Tuesday, Bannon was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Allen is pleased with the decision, saying he himself donated to “We Build The Wall” and says the wall is doing its job.

“I donated for a wall, a wall was built,” said Allen.

Allen told KTSM 9 News he did end up selling the portion of his land that the wall sits on to “We Build The Wall”.

“Bannon did this for a reason, he was involved in this for a reason and it wasn’t to gain notoriety it wasn’t for anything like that,” said Allen. “There’s a problem on this border that people refuse to see.”

Adding that he knew Bannon personally and is glad he was pardoned by former President Trump, despite “We Build The Wall” pledging to donors that all the money raised would go toward border barriers.

“They’re trying to say, well, he took money for a salary while he was doing all this. You know a person can’t put 100 percent of their time into something and without making an income,” said Allen.

At one point after completing the wall in Sunland Park, “We Build The Wall” was talking about selling the private border fence to the U.S. Government for $1.

KTSM 9 News reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to see if the sale had gone through.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not received any donations of constructed border wall from the private entity, We Build the Wall (WBTW),” a statement from CBP read.

There were three other people also arrested in connection to pocketing donations meant for border wall construction, but Bannon was the only one pardoned by former President Trump.

However, University of Texas Political Science Professor, Dr. Todd Curry tells KTSM 9 News the pardons made by Trump may not be valid if he is convicted by the Senate in an impeachment trial.