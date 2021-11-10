Sunland Park man found guilty of 6 counts criminal sexual conduct of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers announced that a Sunland Park (NM) man was found guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct.
43-year-old Rafael Arias was found guilty by a Las Cruces Jury of 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 1st Degree [Child under 13], 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the 3rd Degree.
Officials share that the charges are related to his assault of an 8-year-old victim in the household.
Arias could face a minimum of 78 years in prison, sentencing to be held at a later date.
