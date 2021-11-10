Sunland Park man found guilty of 6 counts criminal sexual conduct of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers announced that a Sunland Park (NM) man was found guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct.

43-year-old Rafael Arias was found guilty by a Las Cruces Jury of 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 1st Degree [Child under 13], 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the 3rd Degree. 

“This was a difficult case, but justice was served in the face of adversity by proving the harms perpetrated on the innocent victim and holding the defendant Arias accountable.”

3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers

Officials share that the charges are related to his assault of an 8-year-old victim in the household. 

Arias could face a minimum of 78 years in prison, sentencing to be held at a later date.

