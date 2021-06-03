Sunland Park Mall opens 12 new tenants

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park Mall is revamping it’s image and bringing twelve tenants to the West Side shopping center.

Often referred to as a ghost mall by some, Sunland Park Mall is looking to get back in business after the pandemic lock down by opening seven new food court options and five new stores.

The new additions range from a Boba Tea place to a fabric store. This will sure peak the interest of a variety of customers.

In a press release, Sunland Park Mall general manager, Kelley Baker, says the mall is continuing to deliver the right combination of retailers.

