Sunland Park Mall opens 12 new tenants

Local

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park Mall is revamping it’s image and bringing twelve tenants to the West Side shopping center.

Often referred to as a ghost mall by some, Sunland Park Mall is looking to get back in business after the pandemic lock down by opening seven new food court options and five new stores.

The new additions range from a Boba Tea place to a fabric store. This will sure peak the interest of a variety of customers.

In a press release, Sunland Park Mall general manager, Kelley Baker, says the mall is continuing to deliver the right combination of retailers.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Figure Skating Club District Champions

Windy season blowing trash, debris on El Paso highways

Water from Rio Grande to arrive Friday

EPPD investigating 'deadly conduct' in South Central El Paso

New priest welcomed to the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces

DEA Tip of the Week: Talking to Kids about Drugs and Alcohol

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link