SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department has special trucks meant to fight brush fires and as the dry conditions in El Paso, Dona Ana and Otero continue, they’re expecting a fiery season.

The National Weather Service El Paso said the Borderland is under “abnormally dry” conditions which can be dangerous for fires as high winds also continue.

In March, Sunland Park Fire assisted El Paso Fire with a brush fire that happened near Doniphan in the Upper Valley which quickly escalated to a condition 4, classifying a serious fire.

The NWS El Paso said April and May are typically the driest months of the year, calling June a “wild card” month, which means it’s either dry season or the start of the monsoon season.

Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano said they work closely with the NWS to get projections on weather conditions and prepare for potential fires.

Medrano said typically, the Sunland Park Fire Department sees about 1-2 brush fires per month.

Our area has a lot of brush we do have mesquite it burns hot and moves fast –large homes, bosque and with it being as dry as it is it will be a fast-moving fire if one starts. Daniel Medrano, Sunland Park Fire Chief

Sunland Park allows open burning but people must have a permit to do so and it is not allowed on windy days.

Medrano said people can stay vigilant by avoiding cooking out or starting bonfires on days with high winds and keep at least 30 feet between homes and trees or brush that can spread fire easily.

