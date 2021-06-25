Sunland Park Fire crews rescue woman stuck on border fence

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Sunland Park Fire Department

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – A woman was rescued from the border fence in Sunland Park on Friday morning as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting El Paso.

The Sunland Park Fire Department says their personnel assisted a woman using an extension ladder. And, no injuries were reported.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have rescued various migrant individuals and groups making their way into the United States around ports of entry.

Earlier this week, a group was assisted in Hudspeth County where several agencies provided medical support. In Culberson County, a man was found near his 15-year-old son who had died while they traversed the hot desert.

