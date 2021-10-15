Sun Metro to host public meetings on new service modifications Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro officials are inviting the public to two community meetings to learn more about changes to be implemented this fall to some routes in the transit system.

“The modifications focus on realigning underutilized routes, eliminating duplication of service, and expanding service into neighborhoods where we are experiencing a demand for service. Our goal is to provide continuous improvements to ensure our public transit system makes travel easy and convenient,” Sun Metro Managing Director Ellen Smyth said.

Officials say the service modifications will take effect on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The community meetings will be held in the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center located at 10151 Montana Avenue on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. AND 6 p.m.

Members of the community who cannot attend in person may get service modification details by calling the Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 during regular business hours.

ROUTE MODIFICATIONS

Impacted routes are: 3, 5, 6, 12, 16, 17, 26, 33, 42, 89 and Alameda Brio

Route 5: Far East/ Cielo Vista Express – route change now traveling on Pebble Hills minimizing Zaragoza traffic congestion

Route 6: Far East/ Mission Valley Express – route change now traveling on Pebble Hills, minimizing Zaragoza traffic congestion

Route 12: Doniphan Circulator – route and schedule change providing service to Artcraft, Borderland, and Upper Valley

Route 17: Three Hills NW EPCC – route and schedule change to service South Desert Boulevard directly for improved service time. Route 19 to serve the area

Alameda Brio will improve service times and a more direct connection from Mission Valley Transit Center to the Downtown Transit Center. Modification in service will arrive at Downtown Transfer Center faster due to the elimination of stop at Five Points.

NEW ROUTES

Route 26: Five Points/Alameda Express – new express route servicing 5 Points and the University Medical Center of El Paso campus.

Route 89: Zaragoza Bridge Circulator – new route due to increase in service demand

ROUTE DEACTIVATIONS DUE TO DUPLICATION OF SERVICE AND/OR LOW RIDERSHIP

Route 3: Ysleta Express –route will be deactivated. Alameda Brio to serve the area

Route 16: Upper Valley Circulator – route will be deactivated. Route 12 to serve the area

Route 33: Gov't Hill via Bassett Place – route will be deactivated. Multiple route options to service area.

Route 42: Northeast Connector – route will be deactivated, Dyer Brio to serve the area

For more information about Sun Metro service improvements, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sunmetro or follow us on Twitter @SunMetro.

