EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City and Fort Bliss are teaming up to make transportation to and from William Beaumont Army Medical Center easier.

Starting today, Sun Metro will be running to William Beaumont to provide transportation to active duty members, veterans and El Paso residents who receive medical care at the hospital.

For those with upcoming healthcare appointments, this will provide reliable transportation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth says since the pandemic, they are recovering and building their services back up.

“We think that if we run a bus from Cielo Vista Terminal at 9,10, 11 a.m. basically going to the hospital then at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. for people who need to go back to the main terminal at the mall and of course Cielo Vista, will take you wherever you need to go. It’s one of our main terminals,” Smyth said.

If this is your first time riding the Sun Metro, Smyth says for those wanting to get a discount have your Military or Student I.D. present.

If you would like The LIFT discount, you’re eligible to ride The FIX bus as long as you have your LIFT pass.

You can also call ahead with your customer number to make a reservation Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p,m.

Instead of purchasing your ticket at the vending machines or when getting on the bus, Smyth encourages people to download the Ride Sun Metro App. That way you can have your ticket accessible in the palm of your hand.

The Chief Transit and field operations officer Ellen Smyth says the idea came about when there was a demand for additional street car service, so transit officials increased streetcar hours from 21 to 40 hours a week.

Other requests for more services included, increasing Sunday service, 7 routes such as Brio, main routes, increasing the delivery for The LIFT new vehicles, including William Beaumont.

Kristal Pinkney Chief of Patient Experience at William Beaumont says they already have had people inquiring for this new service.

“Good thing for our beneficiaries, those that need the service. You know, being able to access the care that they need because even if you just have one person that can’t access the care, you know that’s huge, we definitely are excited,” Pinkney said.

The entrances for buses dropping off and picking up will be at the clinic entrance and the other one will be at the hospital entrance.



If you are planning to take the bus starting today to William Beaumont you can call the customer service center at (915) 212-3333. For more information about Sun Metro click here.

