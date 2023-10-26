EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new customer support phone number to improve paratransit service delivery with Sun Metro LIFT.

Customers may dial 915-212-LIFT (5438) for direct customer support. Live customer support is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Previously, all customer support calls went to the Sun Metro’s fixed-route call center.

“Sun Metro is committed to being a customer-focused public transit agency. By implementing a new direct line for LIFT customer support, we are making it even more convenient for customers to reach us. The change also enables us to resolve requests faster to better serve our customers,” Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer said.

To schedule a LIFT ride, call the Sun Metro LIFT reservation line at 915-212-0100.