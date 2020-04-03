Sun Metro announces temporary changes to its customer services hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro announced changes to its customer service operating hours in response to COVID-19.

The new customer service hours are now from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sun Metro said the changes include flexible work schedules to provide for added protection for customer service representatives in line with social distancing requirements.

The modified customer service hours follow reduced service hours for fixed, LIFT, and Brio routes, officials said.

Customer service call takers will continue to focus on customers with immediate needs such as those with questions that are directly impacting rides to essential services, officials added.

Sun Metro said this includes activities such as picking up medications and/or groceries, to get to healthcare or work if the resident is deemed an essential employee.

The public may stay up-to-date with service changes, social distancing protocols due to COVID-19 by visiting the sunmetro.net/covid website.

