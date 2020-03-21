Sun Metro announces schedule adjustments, begins waiving bus fares

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is waiving bus fares beginning March 22 and beginning a modified bus schedule.

All fixed route, BRIO, and LIFT services will be offering free rides until further notice; the streetcar will continue to waive fees.

In addition to these changes, Sun Metro will be making the following adjustments:

All passengers will board and exit buses through the rear doors. Boarding exceptions will be made for riders who have accessibility needs and require the use of the drop-down ramps located at the front doors.

All passengers are encouraged to leave two empty seats between themselves and others.



Effective Monday, March 30, the following service changes will be implemented:

Fixed Route, Brio and the LIFT will run on a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Sunday routes will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule.

The El Paso Streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule the entire week.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.