Sun Metro announces schedule adjustments, begins waiving bus fares

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is waiving bus fares beginning March 22 and beginning a modified bus schedule.
All fixed route, BRIO, and LIFT services will be offering free rides until further notice; the streetcar will continue to waive fees.
In addition to these changes, Sun Metro will be making the following adjustments:
- All passengers will board and exit buses through the rear doors. Boarding exceptions will be made for riders who have accessibility needs and require the use of the drop-down ramps located at the front doors.
- All passengers are encouraged to leave two empty seats between themselves and others.
Effective Monday, March 30, the following service changes will be implemented:
- Fixed Route, Brio and the LIFT will run on a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Sunday routes will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule.
- The El Paso Streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule the entire week.
For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.