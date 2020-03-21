Sun Metro announces schedule adjustments, begins waiving bus fares

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
sun_metro_new_flyer_20150327025858

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is waiving bus fares beginning March 22 and beginning a modified bus schedule.

All fixed route, BRIO, and LIFT services will be offering free rides until further notice; the streetcar will continue to waive fees.

In addition to these changes, Sun Metro will be making the following adjustments:

  • All passengers will board and exit buses through the rear doors. Boarding exceptions will be made for riders who have accessibility needs and require the use of the drop-down ramps located at the front doors.
  • All passengers are encouraged to leave two empty seats between themselves and others.

 Effective Monday, March 30, the following service changes will be implemented:

  • Fixed Route, Brio and the LIFT will run on a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Sunday routes will continue to operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • The El Paso Streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule the entire week.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Man Holds Construction Crew At Gunpoint While Robbing Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Holds Construction Crew At Gunpoint While Robbing Store"

Trump administration's March 21 coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump administration's March 21 coronavirus update"

Trump: This is a medical situation, not a financial situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: This is a medical situation, not a financial situation"

Major Disaster Declaration for Ny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Major Disaster Declaration for Ny"

Trump: Passing legislation to help small businesses, workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Passing legislation to help small businesses, workers"

BORDER REPORT CORONAVIRUS DRUGS

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER REPORT CORONAVIRUS DRUGS"
More Local