EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Sun City Stealth, a women’s tackle football team who is part of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), enter their second season of play vs. the Rocky Mountain ThunderKatz, April 9, at Jefferson High School at 6:30 p.m.

The ThunderKatz come from Colorado Springs, CO., also part of Division III Pacific with Sun City Stealth.

In addition to the football game, Easter-themed donations are also being accepted, including stuffed animals for Reach for a Star of El Paso’s Easter Extravaganza, which benefits terminally ill children and child victims of abuse.

Fifteen year-old aspiring model, singer, and Franklin H.S. Silver Starz dancer Zoey Weeden will perform the National Anthem. YMCA of El Paso President/CEO Bill Coon will be the game site announcer. El Paso sports correspondent and Owner at the Tipping Point Mike Tipton will helm the Game Day broadcast booth.

