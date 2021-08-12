Sun City Pride Parade returns at end of August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City Pride Parade returns to Downtown El Paso at the end of August as more events are coming back from a year-long hiatus.

The parade will take place on Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon starting at the corner of N. Ochoa and E. Mills Avenue. Organizers announced the parade details earlier this month.

El Paso Sun City Pride holds the event annually to celebrate the LGBTQ community throughout the region. Earlier this year, Sun City Pride held a block party featuring music and performances after having to cancel last year’s event.