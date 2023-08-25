EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You could win two tickets to the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game by playing the Chick-fil-A Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Select ‘Em Contest, and thanks to the Sun Bowl Association, fans will have 13 opportunities to win them.

The contest starts during week one of the College Football Season (Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2023).

The contest is now open, with the first games starting on Thursday, Aug. 31. 2023. This weekly contest is free to play, with contestants attempting to predict the winners of 10 predetermined Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Pac-12 games, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl conference affiliates.

With each game valued at one point, the individual accumulating the most points will determine a weekly winner. In addition, contestants will be asked to estimate the total points scored by both teams in a predetermined game. In the case of a tiebreaker, the contestant with the most accurate prediction of total points scored will be the weekly winner. There will be 13 weeks of play to determine 13 weekly winners.

Weekly winners will automatically advance to “Championship Week,” in which they will once again predict the winners of each college football conference championship game.

Football fans must register here for the Chick-fil-A Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Challenge. For complete rules and regulations, please visit this website.

Sun Bowl ticket contest

This week’s games:

Florida vs. #14 Utah – Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MT)

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech – Friday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Virginia vs. #12 Tennessee – Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m. (MT)

Colorado vs. #17 TCU – Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m. (MT)

Boise State vs. #10 Washington – Saturday, September 2 at 1:30 p.m. (MT)

Washington State vs. Colorado State – Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m.

#21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina – Saturday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. (MT)

#18 Oregon State vs. San Jose State – Sunday, September 3 at 1:30 p.m. (MT)

#5 LSU vs. #8 Florida State – Sunday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. (MT)

#9 Clemson vs. Duke – Monday, September 4 at 6 p.m. (MT)