EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites.
The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows:
|Location
|Address
|Breakfast served
|Lunch served
|Centennial High School
|1950 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.
|8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to noon
|Las Cruces High School
|1750 El Paseo Rd.
|8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to noon
|Organ Mountain High School
|5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
|8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to noon
|Mayfield High School
|1955 N. Valley Dr.
|8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
|10:45 a.m. to noon