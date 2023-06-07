EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites.

The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows: