EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting this week, Las Cruces Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children ages one to 18 at four high school sites.

The summer meal program runs Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 11, 2023, except for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.  

Children must be present and eat on site. The locations and mealtimes offered are as follows:  

Location Address Breakfast served Lunch served  
Centennial High School  1950 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.  8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.  10:45 a.m. to noon 
Las Cruces High School  1750 El Paseo Rd.  8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.   10:45 a.m. to noon   
Organ Mountain High School 5700 Mesa Grande Dr.  8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.   10:45 a.m. to noon   
Mayfield High School 1955 N. Valley Dr.  8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.   10:45 a.m. to noon   