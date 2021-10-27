Study: El Paso among top ten best places for veterans to live

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a study by mortgage lender Veterans United Home Loans, the City of El Paso was ranked 7th nationwide as one of the best cities for veterans to live.

The study, “Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers”, compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: economic wellness, employment, availability of veterans affairs benefits, and quality of life for veterans.

The report looked at 21 metrics relevant to the lives of veterans to determine how well these cities provide opportunities for veterans and their families to transition back into civilian life.

Cities were scored in each of the 21 variables and the final rankings were determined by calculating the sum of each city’s scores, with the lowest score representing the best city for veterans to live in.

“Over the last several years, we have created a hiring program for veterans who are retiring or separating from the military, we have an annual veterans luncheon for our over 700 veterans who currently work for the City, we have hired a military liaison officer who leads all our efforts for veterans, we have developed video programming aired on our city TV channel that features veterans activities, and the council has established a volunteer veterans’ advisory committee…Our active military and veterans deserve the very best we have to offer. We are excited that we have been nationally recognized for being an affordable place to live for veterans and the significant improvements in our quality of life and economic growth.” Tommy Gonzalez, El Paso City Manager. “

In recent years the City has focused its efforts on increasing its support of the military and veteran community by developing a variety of initiatives in honor of our heroes.

In addition to hiring a Military Affairs Liaison in 2017, the City has developed the following:

Veteran resources website: The informative website, hosted by the city, provides valuable information in a centralized location to help veterans and their families find resources and services.

Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee: This committee was formed to serve as a source of information related to the status, resources and services available within the El Paso community to the city’s large veteran population.

Sun City Bliss: In an effort to promote valuable services to our veterans, active military and their families, the city provides a show called Sun City Bliss which airs on our social media platforms, city TV, as well as Fort Bliss platforms.

Annual Veteran City Employee Luncheon: Knowing that veterans are living and working all around us, the city hosts an annual Veterans Day Luncheon for its more than 700 employees who are proud veterans.

Veteran Employment Incentive: In 2015, city council approved an economic development incentive policy which includes a bonus rebate (property or sales tax) for companies that actively employ veterans and establish a formal veteran hiring program.

The complete list of the “Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers” is available online. Click here to learn more.

