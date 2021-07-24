STUDY: El Paso 11th lowest economic growth in 2021 among mid-size cities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A study conducted by a company known for producing rental property management data, says economic growth in El Paso ranked 11th among mid-size cities this year.

The study, authored by Stessa, suggests the United States economy as a whole has made large strides in recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to consumer spending, bolstered by government stimulus funds, the economy has been able to rebound after struggles in 2020.

But, among cities throughout the United States, economic growth has been observed in varying ways.

El Paso’s economy, the study suggests, has not recovered as well as mid-size metropolises when compared to Hunstville in Alabama, Boise City in Idaho, and Fort Collins in Colorado. Analysts with Stessa say they factored in employment and unemployment rates, average monthly building permits per capita, and average monthly home sales per capita.

Data in the study was collected from more than 150 municipalities in 45 states.

A recent report released by the Dallas Federal Reserve showed the El Paso economy has experienced growth since the year began and unemployment remains 3.3 percent down compared to pre-pandemic levels reported in February 2020.

The latest figures show employment grew in April by 538 jobs, a 2.1 annualized growth. The same data from the federal reserve says unemployment rate in El Paso fell from 7.3 percent to 6.9 percent. And, in Texas, the rate fell from 6.1 to 5.8 percent.

Federal reserve data show much of the local economy’s gains came from the leisure and hospitality sectors. That was followed by professional and business services, construction and mining jobs.

