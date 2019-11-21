Students in Alamogordo, N.M. accused of bringing deadly weapons to middle school

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – Students at a middle school in Alamogordo, New Mexico are accused of bringing guns and knives to campus.

According to the Alamogordo Police Department, a school resource officer at Chaparral Middle School received information in which two students were allegedly talking about possessing guns.

The school resource officer and Chaparral staff quickly identified and located the students along with their backpacks, officials said.

According to police, officers found a .40 caliber pistol in one of the student’s backpacks and a .45 caliber pistol along with two knives in another student’s backpack.

Both students are 13 years of age.

Officials said both teens have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

The juveniles will be turned over to Otero County Detention Center to be taken to a juvenile facility.