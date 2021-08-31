Students at Las Cruces school paint “Wall of Healing”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A local artist and students at a Las Cruces public school created a mural in dedication to residents who dedicated their lives to public service.

A colorful landscape, capturing all the characteristics of the region, is painted on the wall of Rio Grande Preparatory Institute. Deemed the “Wall of Healing,” the mural also shows the faces of Maggie R. Rodriguez, Jed Hendee, Susie Hendee, Karen Trujillo, and Angel Barrio.

“We’re always grasping for things that help unite us as a community and as a school,” Christopher Bardey, an art and career technical education teacher said. “I saw this as a way to help us as a group, even in the broader community of Mesilla, feel like we’re helping each other to heal over the last couple of years since they’ve been so traumatic.”

Local artists Lorenzo Zepeda and 15 students came together to work on the mural over five days, according to school officials. Together, the group mapped out the backdrop for the mural and the portraits paying homage to education leaders who have passed on.

