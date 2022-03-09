In-and out-of-District transfers for 2022-23 school being accepted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County students who wish to take advantage of the world-class academic and extracurricular opportunities offered in the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) may now begin to submit their transfer requests for the 2022-23 school year.



In-and out-of-District transfer requests are now being accepted online for students who live outside of the EPISD boundary district, as well as those students who live in the EPISD geographic district but wish to attend a District school that is not their assigned neighborhood campus.



To submit a transfer request, visit www.episd.org/transfers. Please note that transfer students in good standing during the current 2021-22 school year who wish to remain at their campus for the 2022-23 academic year do not need to re-submit a transfer request.



EPISD is an open-enrollment District of Innovation that provides first-rate educational options that

include:



• Full-day pre-k with pre-k for 3-year-olds also offered

• Two-way dual language at all grade levels

• New Tech Network academies for project-based active learning

• The Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy for girls in grades 6-12.

• P-TECH high-school programs that with certifications in healthcare, business, computer

science and teacher education.

• Healthcare and engineering career magnet programs

• International Baccalaureate at the middle and high school levels

• Early College High Schools

• Career & Technology Education certification programs

• And more.

