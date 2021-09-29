UPDATE: Struck gas line capped; Break forced temporary evacuation of Constitution Street businesses, KTSM staff sheltered in place

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews replacing damaged sewage lines in West El Paso struck a gas line on Constitution Street, forcing the evacuation of nearby businesses, and the staff here at KTSM 9 to shelter in place.

El Paso Fire Department crew members went door to door, urging the workers at several businesses along the street to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Businesses near the incident include several medical service and supply offices.

Texas Gas Company crews were dispatched to fix the rupture, and they capped the broken line shortly before 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

Local churches assist Haitian migrants

Mexican national dies of fentanyl overdose in Downtown El Paso jail

KTSM 6pm news update 09/28/2021

KTSM 5pm news update 09/28/2021

Fentanyl not just passing through El Paso anymore

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link