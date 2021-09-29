UPDATE: Struck gas line capped; Break forced temporary evacuation of Constitution Street businesses, KTSM staff sheltered in place

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews replacing damaged sewage lines in West El Paso struck a gas line on Constitution Street, forcing the evacuation of nearby businesses, and the staff here at KTSM 9 to shelter in place.

El Paso Fire Department crew members went door to door, urging the workers at several businesses along the street to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Businesses near the incident include several medical service and supply offices.

Texas Gas Company crews were dispatched to fix the rupture, and they capped the broken line shortly before 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.