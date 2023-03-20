EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating several armed robberies that happened overnight across town.

All locations are Circle K convenience stores/gas stations or located within the vicinity of a Circle K.

The first was reported at 12:54 a.m. Monday at 513 Lomaland Dr. followed by another at 1:20 a.m. at 8130 Alameda Avenue. Then another aggravated robbery was reported at 2:18 a.m. at 650 N. Resler Dr. with a fourth coming at 3:57 in the morning at 5600 Doniphan Dr.

Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

EPPD later reported a fifth crime taking place at 11701 Pebble Hills Blvd. at 5:29 a.m., which is a Murphy’s USA gas station that is located across the street from another Circle K.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the five robberies were related.

Additionally, no arrests have been made at this time and EPPD has not released any information regarding the possible suspect or suspects.

However, police surrounded an east El Paso neighborhood just before 6 a.m. near the location of the 5th crime reported Monday morning. KTSM spoke to a witness who said he heard sirens and police yelling at two individuals to get out of a vehicle. At this scene, officers were checking out the vehicle and taking out large bags as part of their investigation.

We are following these developing stories. Stay with KTSM for the latest updates.