EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, May 20th , an officer from the Auto Theft Task Force observed a Maroon Jeep Cherokee driving at a high rate of speed on Lindbergh Avenue. The officer recognized the Cherokee as a stolen vehicle.

The officer followed the Cherokee until it came to a stop on I-10 West and Artcraft when it encountered backed-up traffic. Officers approached the Cherokee and placed the driver, Jalen Ali Martin under arrest.

Martin was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the following charge and a warrant: Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Estrada Warrant: Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle.

