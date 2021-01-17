Stimulus paid past due electric bills for one family, 40,000 El Paso Electric customers still behind

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will begin disconnecting power for El Pasoans who have not paid their electric bills in the coming weeks. EPE has not disconnected power for past due payments since March of last year.

One El Paso woman, Alyssa Pierce, tells KTSM 9 News she used her stimulus check money to pay her family’s past due electric bills.

“I did lose my job during the pandemic so that was a little bit scary, so we were a little bit behind, we were behind like two months,” said Pierce. Luckily, they didn’t cut us off because they had that program going on.”

Relieved the check came just in time, but says she knows what it’s like to have the power shut off.

“Awhile back I actually did get disconnected before I got married, and not only do you get disconnected, but you get a disconnection fee and I think you have to pay the whole bill to get reconnected,” said Pierce.

Pierce has a one year old son and a baby on the way and says if it wasn’t for the stimulus check she would be one of the more than 40,000 El Pasoans still behind on their electric bills.

According to EPE out of those 40,000 people behind on their electric bills, 9,000 of them owe more than $300.

EPE urging people to call 1-800-592-1634 to talk about payment options before the power gets shut off.

“We want customers to call us, we are being extremely flexible with our payment arrangements, we have an amazing partnership in the community to get assistance out there and really that is the message, please call us this is the window to do it,” said Eddie Gutierrez, EPE’s vice president of Customer and Community Engagement.

Saying EPE will work with customers to try and avoid getting to the point when power would be shut off due to non payment.

“If you do end up in that situation you could see that as early as the first week of February for our residential customers in Texas, for our commercial accounts and for our businesses that could happen as early as next week,” said Gutierrez.