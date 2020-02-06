STI responding to deadly crash in central El Paso

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are responding to a deadly crash in central El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, the crash happened Wednesday night on Piedras and Harrison.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according El Paso Police.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

"Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning"

McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity"

McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity"

McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great"

'She spoke for all of us'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'She spoke for all of us'"
More Local