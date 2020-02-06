STI responding to deadly crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are responding to a deadly crash in central El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, the crash happened Wednesday night on Piedras and Harrison.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according El Paso Police.

This is a developing story.