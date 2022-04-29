EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Month of the Military Child is coming to an end. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate children in the Military all year round.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic and Endeavors is celebrating military children for their strength and resilience by offering parents to go to #MightyMilitaryKids, where parents can watch and listen to other military families’ stories about their service and sacrifices.

Clinician Dominique Flambert works at the Cohen Military Family Clinic and is also a military spouse who relates to and helps her clients with struggles that the military inherits.

Children in the military face challenges when they’ve had a parent deployed or when they relocate three times as often as civilian families do. This is a reason why Flambert says it’s important to set goals, and structure, helping them understand and learn from the challenges.

A reason why Flambert wanted to work at the El Paso Cohen Clinic is that she can relate to her clients that come from Fort Bliss. Flambert has three children with her husband who used to be in the Army but now is in the reserves.

“My husband has been in the military for 14 years, we together have 3 military children, and my two oldest have experienced a lot of challenges, while my husband was in the military when he was deployed. They had to move schools, whenever we had to transfer to different duty stations. We have moved a total of eight times. Since he’s been in the military, my son and my daughter. The two oldest children have experienced and shown a lot of behavior. My son was angry,” Falmbert said.

Flambert says when it came to holidays and events, they had to spend them alone since her husband had to deploy or be out in the field.

One thing is certain, the El Paso Cohen Clinic provides children with resilience through group therapy sessions with their parents as well as one on one counseling.

According to Flambert, children often become angry, have irregular emotions, or have difficulty expressing themselves.

“When they’re dealing with this situation, it is to help them set goals, kinda help them, or create a routine as much as you can, to give them a sense of control and to help them empower them because there are so many changes going on in their life,” Flambert said.

The clinic has a family room as well as a playroom for kids to express their feelings and concerns while playing with toys. Dominique says when you ask a child directly what is wrong, they most often deny the question, as when you sit down and play with them, they open up.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic offers services to families who are on active duty, national guard, reserves, and veterans. The Cohen’s Veterans Network has treated over 30,000 individuals and 16 percent with children.

The El Paso Cohen Clinic is open Mondays through Fridays. If you would like to know more about the military clinic head on over to their campaign web page.

