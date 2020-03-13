Steps and guidelines to properly self-quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– City health officials offer tips and guidelines to the public who may need to self-quarantine as coronavirus cases multiply.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, quarantine means separating a person or group of people who have been exposed to a possible contagious disease but have not developed any symptoms.

For COVID-19 the period for quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure because 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses, as per the CDC.

Health officials say if you do need to self-quarantine, first things first, you need to establish a home base. This will be a place either in your home or apartment where you will limit contact from others, live, eat and sleep.

During quarantine, City health officials said you need to monitor your health and look out for any symptoms.

“During that time you self-monitor, see if you have a fever, any kind of cough or breathing problems you stay in constant contact with your medical provider they can give you guidance from afar,” Jules Chan, with the City Public Health Emergency Preparedness, said.

“If you need to go to the hospital they can actually tell you what you need to do if they need to receive you they can set the protocol for taking you in without exposing you to other people.”

If you need to restock on food supplies and items, officials suggest grocery delivery but make sure the packages are left on your doorstep for the safest way to limit your exposure.

For more information, visit the CDC website.