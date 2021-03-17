Stepdad killed in fatal Northeast shooting was a Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fort Bliss official says Allan Edwards, who was allegedly shot and killed by his 13-year old stepson, was a soldier.

A spokeswoman for the base confirmed with KTSM 9 News that he had been serving in the Army.

El Paso police found Edwards early Monday morning dead in his apartment after responding to a shooting in the Northeast.

Authorities had been dispatched to an apartment complex on the 10550 block of McCombs Street.

Police later said Edwards’ stepson allegedly shot and killed him. It is unclear why police say the child shot and killed his stepfather and there have not been updates in the case.

Charges have not been filed in the case.