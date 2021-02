Cold weather outfit ideas to stay warm in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although we’re in the middle of 70-degree weather on Wednesday, for most of 2021, we’ve averaged in 60-degree weather, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish.

Designer and co-owner, Kellie Evans of JS House of Fashion gives us some tips on how to stay warm and trendy.

A sweater vest, light tailored coat with a nice scarf and fashionable foot wear goes a long way.