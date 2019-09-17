State Rep. Cesar Blanco launches campaign to fill State Sen. Jose Rodriguez’s seat

Day one of testimony in the trial of Joel Garcia wrapped up emotionally on Monday afternoon.

Garcia is the local boxer facing intoxication manslaughter charges in the deaths of three young El Pasoans during a crash nearly five years ago.

As KTSM has previously reported, Garcia is being charged with three counts of intoxicated manslaughter from the night of Christmas Eve back in 2014 that killed brothers Joshua and Isaiah Deal, along with Joshua's girlfriend Shannon Del Rio.

Garcia started the trial by pleading "not guilty" to his case. Throughout the week, jurors will be hearing from multiple witnesses and determine if this is classified as "intoxicated manslaughter."

Prosecutors told jurors Garcia was drinking and bar hopping at Cincinnati East with a friend before getting behind the wheel. They said Garcia was driving 95 m.p.h. when he slammed into a white car at the intersection of Vista Del Sol and Joe Battle, "This was not an act of God or nature. These were choices that were made that led to this."

The jury heard from four witnesses on Monday and three of them said inside the courtroom they believed he was drunk the night of the crash.

Testimonies on the first day of the trail came from a police officer, firefighter EMT, and two witnesses at the intersection of Joe Battle and Vista Del Sol the night of the crash.