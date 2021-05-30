State legislation means more support for Wyler Aerial Tramway, more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Efforts to revive the Wyler Aerial Tramway is gaining extra steam, thanks to budgeting efforts in Austin.

Texas Senate and House budgeting bills have scored funding for the tramway among other major El Paso activities. The State Budget and Supplemental Appropriations Act appropriates $248.5 billion in funds over the biennium.

The budgeting includes another $5 million toward revival efforts for the tramway, bringing state funds to a total $10 million.

“As a freshman, I appreciate the chair’s collaboration and the committee’s support for local priorities I advocated for in the Texas Senate,” said El Paso State Senator Cesar Blanco. “In what was supposed to be a tight budget year, we secured major funding victories for our community – this budget is a major win for El Paso and West Texas.”

Blanco says the legislation also funds various services including public education, health insurance premiums, and benefits for retired teachers. It also helps local government efforts to bolster economic development in the region.

“Our region will also receive millions of dollars in funding for Hueco Tanks State Park, Mission Socorro, grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements related to Fort Bliss,” Blanco said.

Budget allocations also meant funding to support trading efforts in the area, Blanco said.

“Our ports of entry in El Paso support trade that accounts for millions of dollars of economic activity and supports thousands of local jobs,” Blanco said. “This session we reauthorized $32 million to implement intelligent transportation systems at our ports of entry to improve trade and spur economic activity and jobs.”

