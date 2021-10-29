State-bound! Area high school bands headed to State Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso high school bands are state bound.

A trio of 5A high school bands from the El Paso region will be competing for a state championship in San Antonio next week.

After a long week of intense practices Hanks High School (1st place), Horizon High School (3rd place), Bel Air High School (5th place) will be filling the Alamodome with Borderland musical talent.

“You have to admire them at being so dedicated in finding something that they love and devoting their time and energy towards,” said Horacio Gomez Director of Bands at Hanks High School.

This is the first competition season back since the pandemic put the world on pause and students, as well as the staff, felt a different energy coming back.

“They were excited to come back, they were ready to come back, they were energized and last but no least we were also energized to have kids in front of us,” said Manny Talamantes Director of Bands Bel Air High School.

All three Director of Bands had many things to say when speaking about their students but one common pattern was how inspired they are by them.

“I’m super proud of all the bands here in the El Paso region, I think we’ve made really great strides. It’s just about pushing that barrier, pushing that limit all the time. We’re never done, our contest isn’t done,” Horizon High’s Band Director Raul Candelaria shared.

Another two bands will punch their tickets to the Alamo city on Saturday, when area 6A bands take tothe field at the Sun Bowl on Saturday, October 30.

13 bands from across West Texas – including El Paso, Odessa, Midland, Lubbock, and points between – will be competing for a chance to represent their school and the area in San Antonio.

Additionally, the UTEP Marching Miners will be performing in exhibition at the conclusion of the event. This is the first time this event has been held in the Sun Bowl in several decades.

Saturday’s competition starts at 1:00 p.m., and will feature a special performance by the UTEP Marching Band. For ticket information, click here.

If you would like to support your local marching bands in San Antonio, tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the Alamodome box office.

